Jail threat for Mansfield court debtor

A Mansfield man has been threatened with 70 days in prison if he doesn’t repay £1,800 of outstanding court debts.

Bradley Dawes, 20, of Walkers Close, Forest Town, appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Tuesday morning to explain why he still hadn’t repaid the debts.

The court heard he owed £1,816 in costs, fines and compensation after convictions for assault in July and September 2015, and for keeping a vehicle without a valid licence in February 2016.

Dawes, who is unemployed, said he could borrow money from his aunties.

Magistrate Susan Holmes told him: “We can send you to prison for 70 days. What we’re going to do is supend that as long as you pay £120 a month.

“If you don’t pay £120 a month then you will go to prison.”