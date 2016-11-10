Jail threat for Mansfield drink driver

A Mansfield woman who commited her third drink driving offence could have been imprisoned, a court heard.

Louise Maxwell, 44, of Danvers Drive, admitted failing to provide a specimen when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The court heard she was stopped after her car was spotted driving slowly, and she failed a roadside breath test, on October 23.

But she failed to provide a sample for the formal test at Mansfield Police Station after four attempts, said Lee Shepherd, prosecuting.

The court heard it was her third like conviction in 16 years. She had been banned for three years in 2008 for driving with excess alcohol.

Sara Alderton, of the probation service, said Maxwell claimed she only drank two pints of lager on the night, ut could not account for the high test reading.

She was “adamant” she didn’t have a drink problem.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said she was a valued member of the team where she worked in West Bridgford, Nottingham, and cared for her elderly parents.

Magistrates ruled she wouldn’t be sent to custody, but said her failure to provide a specimen was “deliberate”.

Maxwell was given a 16 week prison sentence, reduced because of her early guilty plea, which was suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs, with a £115 victim surcharge.

She was banned from driving for four years.