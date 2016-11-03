Jail threat for new dad caught with knife in Worksop pub

A new dad from Worksop who was caught carrying a credit card knife while he was out “wetting the baby’s head” faced being jailed, a court has heard.

Jack Wilson, formerly Peafield, 21, of Coniston Road, admitted possessing a knife when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police were called to the King Edward pub, on Ryton Street, just after midnight, on October 17, after receiving a report of a man with a knife.

The court heard Wilson had a previous conviction for carrying a knife when he was a juvenile in 2012. Because it was a second offence, magistrates had to consider sending him to prison for a minimum of six months.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Wilson had been given the knife by his next-door-neighbour, who was out celebrating with him, earlier in the evening.

“There is no suggestion that it was used in dangerous circumstances,” he said.

He explained that Wilson was a self-employed cladder who worked six days a week. He had been at home at the evenings, looking after his new born daughter, for the last three months, said Mr Little.

He also has a conviction for possessing a Class B drug in April 2014.

Greta Percival, of the probation service, said Wilson drank seven or eight pints of lager , but was not a heavy drinker.

He said he made “poor decision” but accepted full responsibility, she said.

Magistrates sentenced him to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrate John Perry warned him: “If it happens again you’re talking about a long prison sentence. Don’t go out of the house with a knife.”