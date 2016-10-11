Katie’s skydive challenge

A single mum who has a fear of heights and hates flying has planned to jump out of a plane in a charity skydive.

Katie Plackett, of Langley Mill, was devastated when her teenage brother was diagnosed with Leukaemia in March, and she’s now planning on raising money for the E39 ward at the Queen’s Medical Centre where he was treated.

Katie, who has a nine-year-old daughter, will be putting her fears behind her when she takes to the skies on October 29 at Langar Airfield where the charity challenge takes place.

The 29-year-old hopes to raise in excess of £300.

“I have supported various charities in the past by donating money, but this is the first time I have committed myself in a big way to help a specific charity,” she said.

“I am dreading the thought of jumping out of an aeroplane, but my brother Horatio has gone through so much in his battle to live his life.

“He has been treated at Sheffield Hospital where he had a bone-marrow transplant, the Derby Royal Hospital and the QMC The medical professionals have given him new hope and I am so grateful to them all.”

Katie, who has two jobs working at Poundland in Ilkeston and as a catering assistant for Derbyshire County Council, would appreciate any financial help towards her efforts for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Katie’s brother is 17 and is a student at Roundhouse College in Derby,

To donate contact her on 07512816557.