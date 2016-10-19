Kids learn how to play steel drums

Youngsters at Brookhill Leys Primary School got musical this week when learnt how to play the steel drums.

Richard Ater, from Hands on Music, visited the school and taught both Year 4 classes how to play the Caribbean-style music. The groups then did a performance in front of the rest of the school.

The pupils are studying the Caribbean, with the book Gregory Cool by Caroline Binch.

School pupil Harry said “I have now got a steel drum app on my iPad and I’m really into it.

“It’s cool that in the Caribbean it’s what they play and I’d like to go and see them played in the Caribbean.”