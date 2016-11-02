Kirkby drink driver caught returning girlfriend’s “restless” dogs

A Kirkby man was caught over the drink drive limit while returning his partner’s dogs to her house in the middle of the night, a court has heard.

Anthony John Lambert, 44, of Fishers Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

Police stopped his car at 3.55am on October 15, after they spotted it driving “erratically” along Mansfield Road in Skegby.

A breath test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “He decided to take his partner’s dogs back to her address because they weren’t able to settle.”

Lambert suffered from anxiety and spinal problems, said Mr Haines, adding: “He is deeply sorry for bringing himself before the court.”

He was banned from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.