Kirkby man on exposure charge in Hucknall

Mansfield Magistrates Court

A Kirkby man has been charged with indecent exposure in Hucknall.

Lawrence Anthony Judd, 48, of Diamond Avenue, denied the charge when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on November 10.

A trial will be held on Monday, January 23, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

