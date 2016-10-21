Kirkby man’s high speed chase through Sutton

A Kirkby man who led police on a high-speed chase through Sutton, driving through red lights and on the wrong side of the road, has been sent to crown court for sentencing.

Adam Clarke, 21, of Nuncargate Road, admitted dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard a police officer, who was trained in pursuit driving, spotted Clarke in a Ford Fiesta, at 8.30pm, on October 1.

“When the driver saw the police he did an immediate U turn and drove off at speed. The wheels were spinning when he set off,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

The police car followed the Fiesta along Dalestorth Street to the junction with Outram Street where he drove on the wrong side of the road and through a red light.

The police officer activated the siren and lights and followed the Fiesta on to Beighton Street where it mounted the curb to pass a vehicle that was waiting in the middle of the road.

It accelerated to 60mph and went straight through a red light where pedestrians were waiting to cross.

Clarke went the wrong way around a roundabout where another car had to take evasive action to avoid a crash, and was followed down High Pavement and The Twitchell.

The Fiesta accelerated to 60mph on Leamington Drive where it overtook other cars.

Clarke went through more red lights and another car was forced to brake to avoid an accident.

He drove on the wrong side of Sutton Road into Kirkby. On Victoria Road he turned left in front of another car which again braked to avoid a collision.

He went through red lights on Urban Road and down a one-way street the wrong way.

Driving over speed bumps, the officer said he saw sparks come off the bottom of the Fiesta.

Clarke abandoned the car and ran away, but was caught hiding on a garage roof.

He told police: “I know I have been stupid. I should have just stopped.”

The officer said: “The speeds were dangerous in a residential area with a 30mph limit. There were a number of opportunities for him to pull over safely.”

District Judge Andrew Meachin sent to the case to Nottingham Crown Court on November 10, because his powers of sentencing were insufficient. Clarke was given an interim driving ban until then.