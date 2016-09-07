Kirkby sex offence man missed police meeting

A Kirkby man on the sex offenders register who failed to make an annual check-in with police has been fined.

Anthony Mark Sheen, 53, of Pinewood Close, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a court order on June 17, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

The order, made under Section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, demands that he notify police of his address every year.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said it was a genuine mistake because the same two workers had regularly visited him since his release from custody, but they had both retired.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe fined Sheen £200 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.