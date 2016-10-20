Laser pen attack on mum sparked revenge by son in Notts

A Warsop man saw red when a laser pen was flashed into his mum’s eyes and he assaulted the culprit, a court has heard.

Craig Andrew Robinson, 21, of Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop, admitted common assault and criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he attacked the youth who was playing with a laser pen outside a convenience store on Laurel Avenue, in Warsop, at around 9pm on March 31.

“Mr Robinson asked him what he was doing, shining lasers into his mum’e eyes,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“Mr Robinson put him in a partial headlock and began throwing him around.”

During the scuffle the victim’s iphone fell to the floor and broke.

The victim said he was left feeling “shaken” by the attack.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Robinson’s mother, who suffers from asthma, returned home and complained that a laser pen had been flashed in her eyes so Robinson went out looking for the culprits.

“The injured party abused him and he saw red,” she said. “He flipped and grabbed him.”

The court heard he had been sanctioned by the Department of Work and Pensions for missing an appointment and he had been receiving only £5 a week in benefits for six months.

Robinson was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £120 with £85 court costs.