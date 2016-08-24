Lawrence Festival of Culture ‘puts Eastwood on the map’

The DH Lawrence Festival of Culture is back for the second year running celebrating the rich and diverse culture and heritage in and around the borough.

Lasting for a month, spanning August and September, the festival is packed with events, talks, workshops, funfairs and more.

The event has been organised by Broxtowe Borough Council in conjunction with a wide range of local community groups to offer a varied programme of cultural and heritage-themed events.

Festival highlights in the Eastwood area include the festival fun day at Coronation Park, the fun house comedy night at the Library Acoustic Bar, a pedal powered cinema showing the Roald Dahl classics Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the BFG also at Library Acoustic Bar, the DH Lawrence Birthday Roots Festival – live music from up and coming artists at various pubs and venues and the Lawrence Birthday Lecture Hall Park Academy.

Highlights in other areas of the borough include Wiz around Oz – an outdoor interactive theatre production for families at Bramcote Hills Park and Beeston and Colliers Wood Proms.

Broxtowe Borough Council’s events team organise the event, along with several business people in the area.

Julie Salt who runs the Dunn Lite cafe in Eastwood is on the committee.

She said the festival was great to bring trade into town.

She said: “Anything to bring business into the area has got to be a good thinng.

“The Lawrence festival puts Eastwood on the map. It’s not just local people who go to the events, it’s people living in the surrounding areas as well so if it brings people to the town then great.”

Julie will host a Blue Monkey beer festival with live music during the Roots Festival next month, and a Punch and Judy show this Saturday for the launch event.

She also has an art exhibition running for the next two weeks called ‘New Beginnings’.

The council’s cultural services manager, Alex Khan, said: “We’re really excited for the return of the DH Lawrence Festival of Culture and hope to build on the success of last year’s festival with our packed programme of events for 2016.”

The festival’s launch event tomorrow will see mascots handing out brochures around town and there will be some entertainment.

For more information or a copy of the programme, please contact Broxtowe Events on 0115 917 3695 or email events@broxtowe.gov.uk

You can now also find the programme and more information about the festival at www.dhlawrenceheritage.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dhlawrenceheritage or on twitter @DHLHeritage using #FestivalOfCulture.