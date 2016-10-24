LIST: 2016 Nottinghamshire bonfire night events

Bonfire night is fast approaching so we’ve put together a round-up of where you can see an organised firework display in Nottinghamshire.

We can easily add to the list though so if you’d like your event featuring, please email the details to louise.cooper@jpress.co.uk.

Mansfield Town’s annual fireworks display - One Call Stadium, Sunday November 6, gates open at 5pm, display starts at 7pm. Advance tickets £5 adults, concessions £3. Pay on the day - £6 adults, concessions £4. To book tickets call 01623 482 482 or visit the ticket office on Quarry Lane.

5th Mansfield Sea Scout Group bonfire party - at the Devon Drive HQ, Saturday November 5, fire lit at 7pm, £1 entry.

Worksop Rugby Club bonfire night - Saturday November 5, gates open 5.30pm, fire starts at 7.30pm, fireworks at 8pm, admission £3 adults, £2 kids, under 5s free.

1st Clipstone Scout Group community bonfire - Clipstone Cricket Ground, Saturday November 5, gates open at 5.30pm, adults £2, children £1.50, under 5s free.