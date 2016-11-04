Long Thor-gotten Derbyshire cake returns for Bonfire Night

A family-run bakery is bringing back a traditional Derbyshire cake for a limited time only.

Stacey’s, which has a bakery and shops in Ilkeston, Heanor and Eastwood, will launch Thor cake from today (Friday) to coincide with Bonfire Night.

Thor cake is made with oatmeal, ginger and black treacle and was traditionally baked in Derbyshire communities on November 5.

Director, David Stacey, who will be getting into character for the launch by dressing as Thor, said: “We thought it would be a good idea to re-ignite a traditional Derbyshire recipe, and with Bonfire Night coming up Thor cake seemed an ideal option.

“It is something that I’m sure our customers will look forward to getting their teeth into.”