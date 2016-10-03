M1 traffic ‘back to normal’ after lorry breakdown and debris causes delays in both directions

Traffic has ‘returned to normal’ on the M1 southbound after a lorry breakdown and debris led to delays and the closure of two lanes.

The lanes were closed off after a lorry broke down on the M1 southbound between junction 26 and 25 outside Torwell Services this morning (Monday, October 3).

And debris on the M1 northbound between junction 29 and 28 caused delays for drivers heading in the opposite direction.

At around 11.20am these problems were reported as cleared.