Man arrested after ‘bomb scare’ in Mansfield

A 49-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a suspicious package.

Officers were called to a property in Hall Street, Mansfield, at 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 26) after a member of the public contacted the police.

Army bomb disposal experts attended and made the suspicious package safe.

Twelve residents were evacuated as a precaution and were allowed back in their homes at 10.30pm.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of threats to cause criminal damage, remains in custody this morning (Thursday, October 27).

