Man died after naked drug rampage

A Bulwell man went on a naked rampage after taking drugs and died in hospital of a heart attack, an inquest has heard.

A jury at Nottingham Coroner’s Court heard that 39-year-old Levi Rueben Raymond, of Apollo Drive, Bulwell, appeared at the Queen’s Medical Centre hours before he died, suffering from suspected drug-induced psychosis.

Police were later called to Springhead Court, in Bulwell, on Tuesday, April 5, at 10.36am after receiving reports of a naked man running around.

Detective Inspector Dave Lowe said: “Mr Raymond fell off a moving van after grabbing hold. He was throwing bricks and bins at vehicles and trying door handles.

“Tasers were authorised. Officers identified a trail of blood leading to the fourth floor.

“He had smashed his head through a window. He was in a confused and agitated state. He presented as a danger to himself and others.”

Tasers were drawn by officers when Mr Raymond threw a plant pot. Officers tried speaking to him and then grabbed his arms.

“He began to resist arrest and struggled violently,” said DI Lowe. “He lunged forward and head butted a window.”

He was handcuffed and put in the recovery position and restraints were put on his legs.

Paramedic Matt Frear said: “It appeared to me he was struggling to free himself and he was shouting gibberish at the officers.

“He was being restrained for his own safety.”

He said Mr Raymond was lacerated with broken glass from the smashed window.

“He would have periods of calm when he would stop struggling and just stare into the distance.

“I though he was under the influence of some substance.”

Mr Raymond’s legs were freed and he was escorted to the ambulance.

“He tried to kick out at officers,” said Mr Frear. “We put a silver foil blanket over him to protect his dignity.”

He was strapped on to a stretcher and put into the ambulance, when his demeanour changed, the inquest heard.

“He stopped shouting and struggling. He was just staring blankly into space,” said Mr Frear.

Mr Frear recognised that he was about to have a heart attack. Adrenaline was given with a needle and attempts were made to resuscitate him.

He was taken to the QMC in Nottingham where resuscitation continued for 30 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at 12.30pm

Dr Francis Hollingsbury, a Home Office pathologist, carried out a postmortem on Mr Raymond which showed no signs of disease or injury which would have contributed to his death.

She told the jury he had a history of cocaine and cannabis use.

HM assistant coroner Stephanie Haskey summarised: “As a result of acute cocaine toxicity he had a heart attack which shut off oxygen getting into his system and as a result he died.”

The jury also heard DI Lowe was satisfied that the restraining techniques were carried out correctly.

Because Mr Raymond died after being in police custody the matter was referred to the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission), but no further investigation into the conduct of officers was required.

DI Lowe said Mr Raymond was a cocaine user who also used cannabis. Traces of cocaine were found at the Springhead court flat.

He took cocaine sometime between 7am and 10.30am, said the detective.

CCTV showed Mr Raymond leaving the flat at 10.30am wearing only one sock.

Witnesses said he was carrying a knife, but police did not find a weapon.

Dr Raza Dar, a consultant in emergency pathology at QMC, told the inquest that Mr Raymond appeared at the hospital’s A&E department at 12.20am - hours before his death.

He said that Mr Raymond was complaining that he had been bitten by fleas, but there were no signs of bites, and he admitted he had taken cocaine.

Dr Dar said: “He had been staying at a friend’s flat. He also gave feelings of persecution. He last slept properly three or four days prior. He had not slept in three days.

“He said that people were trying to take his thoughts away and put their thoughts into his head.”

Drug-induced psychosis was suspected, said Dr Dar, but physical causes were checked first and blood tests revealed he was medically fit.

He seemed to want to stay at the hospital while a member of the Department of Psychological Medicine was called, but instead discharged himself and got a taxi.

The efforts of the paramedics and the staff at the QMC were praised.

The jury retired to consider their verdict.