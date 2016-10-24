Man sought after he exposed himself on trains

A man indecently exposed himself on a train which passes through Chesterfield and Nottingham.

The British Transport Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation into three incidents of indecent exposure.

The first incident took place on Monday, September 19, followed by two further incidents reported on Thursday, September 29.

On all three occasions a man wearing shorts boarded the train then sat opposite lone females on the train before exposing himself to them.

Investigating Officer, Sergeant Roy McMicheal, said: “We believe that the man may regularly travel up and down the Leeds to Loughborough stretch of line which passes through Sheffield, Chesterfield, Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway, so it may be that there are other victims that we are unaware of.

“If you recognise the man pictured please contact us.

“We take all reports of this nature very seriously and our recent Report It to Stop It campaign, which aims to combat unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway by encouraging members of the public to report it, is proving very successful in supporting victims and bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 186 of October 24.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.