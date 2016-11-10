Mansfield angler’s fine for cannabis stash in fishing tackle

A Mansfield fisherman who enjoyed “chilling out” with a big tub of cannabis on the river bank has been fined, a court ruled.

Mark Karl Rankin, 31, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted possessing the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police carried out a search warrant at his partner’s house in Pleasley, on May 16, and found a “large” tub of cannabis, containing about an ounce of the drug, hidden in his fishing gear.

“He told police that when he went fishing he would utilise cannabis to chill out,” said Tim Haines, mitigating.

Rankin was last before the courts in 2010 for an unrelated matter.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.