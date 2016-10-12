Mansfield care worker forged 81-year-old resident’s cheques

A care home worker in Mansfield falsely altered cheques belonging to an 81-year-old man who offered to pay towards a holiday for her, a court has heard.

Sharon Huxley, 47, of Newcastle Street, Huthwaite, changed her pleas to guilty the day before a trial was due to start, after denying the charges on July 13.

She admitted two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Huxley had been working at the Maun View care home, on Chesterfield Road South, in Mansfield, when the offences took place.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “She was responsible for his money management.

“The gentlemen held her in high regard and trust. He even offered to pay towards a holiday for her.”

The court heard that between April 23, 2015, and May 6, 2015, Huxley altered a cheque from £300 to £800 so she could make a £500 profit.

On December 29, 2015, she stole a cheque of an unknown value.

And between December 29 and December 31, 2015, she falsified another cheque with the aim of making £500.

Huxley, of previous good character, expressed remorse and said she wanted to apologise to her victim.

She said she had financial difficulties which led to her succumbing to temptation.

District Judge Taaffe said: “It was only her guilty plea and that the gentleman didn’t have to give evidence that prevented her from going to prison immediately.”

She was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation, as well as £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.