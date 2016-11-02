Mansfield drink driver made “stupid mistake”

A Mansfield man told magistrates he made a “stupid mistake” when he drove while drunk.

Ashley Davies, 23, of Egmanton Road, Meden Vale, admitted drink driving when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

The court heard his Peugeot was stopped on Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, at 11.40pm on October 14.

A breath test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Davies, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates: “It was a stupid mistake.”

He was banned for 17 months and fined £253. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.