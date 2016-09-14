Mansfield man awaits sentence for dance floor punch which fractured jaw

A Mansfield man who fractured a man’s jaw with a ‘single severe blow’ on a nightclub dance floor has been sent to crown court for sentencing.

Ryan Beresford, 23, of Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, admitted GBH when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday, after previously denying the charge.

The court saw CCTV footage of the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street in Mansfield, on April 10, which showed Beresford’s victim play fighting with a friend.

“The defendant walked up to him and punched him on the left jaw,” said Hannah Strawson, for the Crown.

“He underwent surgery at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.”

The court heard a victim impact statement in which the injured man described the attack as a ‘drunken mishap’ and made him reconsider how much alcohol he had drunk that night.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “I don’t believe this court’s sentencing powers are sufficient.”

He sent Beresford to attend Nottingham Crown Court on October 5 for sentencing and ordered reports from probation.

Beresford was ordered not to enter any licensed premises in Mansfield until that date and told not to contact the victim.