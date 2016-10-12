Mansfield man banned again after landing driver’s job

A Mansfield man was banned for drink driving for the second time just after landing a job as a driver, a court has heard.

Daryl Paul Parnell, 26, of King’s Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard he was stopped by police on Andover Road, in Mansfield, at around 7.20pm on September 23.

A breath test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Parnell had split with his girlfriend and had driven to her home to collect some of his belongings when police spoke to him about an unrelated matter and noticed he smelled of drink.

The court heard he had started a new driving job on Monday, October 3.

Parnell was automatically banned for three years because he was caught drink driving in 2008.

He was offered the chance to reduce the ban by 274 days if he completes a drink driving rehabilitation course.

He was fined £230 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.