Mansfield man carried two baseball bats after gang’s double-cross

A Mansfield man armed himself with two baseball bats after he was double-crossed by a gang over the £550 sale of a car, a court has heard.

John Paul Allen, 22, of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police were called to a disturbance on High Street, in Warsop, where Allen was found sitting in a parked car with the two bats, on October 23, said Lee Shepherd, prosecuting.

“He told police he had been threatened and was taking the bats for his own protection,” he said.

“Mr Allen said he would have used them against peoples’ legs, rather than their heads.”

James Whyley, mitigating, told the court Allen sold a car to someone for £550, but when he met to receive payment he was approached by five men.

“The back window of Mr Allen’s car was smashed and one of the men was carrying a knife,” he said.

“He wasn’t harmed, but he was very upset and frightened by what happened.

“He wasn’t going out looking for trouble. But he took the foolish decision to take the bats with him.”

Mr Whyley said Allen was a self-employed roofer, who was temporarily out of work while his van was off the road, and did not claim benefits.

He was fined £140, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.