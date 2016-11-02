Mansfield man faces child porn and bestiality picture charges

A Mansfield man charged with possessing indecent images of children has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court for trial.

James Parsons, 39, of Winthorpe Street, made no plea when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

He is charged, between November 11, 2012, and August 12, 2016, with possessing 693 Category A images - the most extreme kind - as well as 708 Category B images and 13,888 Category C images.

He is also charged with possessing 210 extreme pornographic images which showed people having sex with animals on August 12, 2016.

Magistrates ruled their powers of sentencing were insufficient and he was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court for trial on November 30, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.