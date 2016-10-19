Mansfield man faces child porn charges

A Mansfied man has been charged with possessing child pornography.

David Bingley, 57, of Alcock Avenue, denied five counts of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged that on February 4 he possessed 107 banned images of children, and that between September 14, 2013, and February 5, 2016, he had 146 category A pictures of a child - the most extreme category - 361 Category B pictures of a child and 361 Category C pictures of a child, as well as one image of a person having sexual intercourse with a horse.

The case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for trial on November 16, on condition he does not have any unsupervised contact with any persons under the age of 18 and that he lives and sleeps at his home address.