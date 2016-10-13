Mansfield man grew cannabis to ease joint pain

A Mansfield man who grew cannabis to cope with pain in his joints also sold the drug to family and friends, a court has heard.

Jason Newman, 26, of Hibbert Road, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said police discovered growing equipment, plants, deal bags and weighing scales in Newman’s loft when they called at his address on April 14, following a tip-off.

“In interview he said he intended to smoke some of it and sell some to friends and family,” said Mr Carr.

“Mr Newman said he sold the drugs to fund his own habit which he takes to address a problem with his joints. He said the pain was eased by taking the drugs.”

The court heard it was Newman’s first grow. A police expert estimated the crop could fetch between £5,000 and £14,000, depending on how it was sold.

James Whyley, mitigating, said Newman, who suffers from hypermobility, gave “the most candid interview I have ever heard” and told police he expected to realise more money than the expert estimated.

Magistrates fined him £80, and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

The drugs were destroyed by court order.