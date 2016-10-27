Mansfield mechanic banned for drug and driving offences

A would-be mechanic from Mansfield was banned and fined for driving while disqualified, a court ruled.

Stephan Anthony Spencer, 22, of Newgate Lane, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, and possession of cannabis, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The court heard Spencer was stopped in a Ford Mondeo on Skerry Hill, on October 9, and a small quantity of the Class B drug was found on him.

Sarah Sanderson, mitigating, said Spencer, who is unemployed, was a talented mechanic who sometimes repaired vehicles.

But he and his partner had recently suffered a personal tragedy, she added, and Spencer had driven the car in a bid to “get away and clear his head.”

“He seems to have gone off the rails a little bit,” Ms Sanderson said.

He was fined £120 for the drugs and £120 for the driving offences, as well as a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for six months.