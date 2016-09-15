Mansfield pupils inspired to get creative

Students has the opportunity to work alongside a local artist after school.

The pupils from Samworth Church Academy, in Mansfield, worked with sculptor Philip Cox to create a range of sculptures in his signature medium cardboard.

Philip invited the students to exhibit their creations alongside a retrospective of his work that will be shown in Mansfield in early 2017.

