Mansfield teen hit girlfriend with phone cable

A Mansfield teen hit his girlfriend with a telephone cable after a row about drugs, a court has heard.

Mclaren Peter Holt, 18, formerly of Willoughby Court, admitted assaulting the woman when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the argument was sparked by a phone call on August 13, which Holt’s partner suspected was to do with drug misuse.

Holt accepted swinging the cable at the woman after she ripped it from the wall.

“He accepts pushing her and sitting on her knees because he was concerned about her agitated state,” said Sarah Neale, mitigating.

She said he was now living at a friend’s address and was looking for labouring work.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I am not impressed with the fact you are not prepared to engage with the probation service.

“It is quite clear to me that you have got drug problems.”

Holt was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.