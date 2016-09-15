Mansfield Town fan broke ban to see Worksop match

A Mansfield Town fan who was banned from attending matches for three years was recognised by police at a game against Worksop, a court has heard.

Jack Christopher Keeling, 19, of Mayfield Terrace, Warsop, admitted failing to comply with a banning order made under the Football Spectators Act of 1989, when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard the three year banning order was made in February 2015, but Keeling was recognised by a police officer at the Worksop Town versus Mansfield Town friendly on July 30.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “Mr Keeling was approached by a police officer in a bar after the match had concluded.

“He took the risk to attend that match and was completely candid with police.”

District Judge Tim Spurce told Keeling: “Football orders are there for a reason and the penalties for breaching them are very heavy indeed.

“But I take into account your age and your relative inexperience of the court system. If you come back a second time, the outcome will be very different.

“You need to keep your nose clean and you will be able to attend these matches.”

He fined Keeling £120 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.