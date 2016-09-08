Mayor cuts ribbon at new-look Eastwood store

Former Eastwood mayor Derek Warren helped shoppers and staff celebrate the relaunch of Morrisons Eastwood by recreating a ribbon cutting from 24 years ago. The Derby Road supermarket has undergone an extensive makeover, during which specialist teams spent eight weeks transforming the store. The ceremony marked the completion of works and relaunch of the store. See left for more.

Derek cut the ceremonial ribbon to welcome shoppers to the store and stopped to chat with customers. He opened the former Safeway store in 1992 and was invited back by the store manager. The makeover came after Morrisons asked customers that they through of the store.

Local shoppers said that it need to be refreshed and simpler shop for families. As a result every aspect of the store has been transformed to meet the needs of local families with aisle widened to create more space. After listening to customers, the store has been packed with new features and services including the launch of the Nutmeg children’s clothing range due to demand from local families, a new Food to Go range at the front of the store serving hot breakfast sandwiches, freshly ground coffee and lunchtime meal deals, Amazon lockers for customers to pick up their online purchases while they shop, a griddle at the front of the bakery to make fresh pancakes throughout the day, a revamped ‘Free From’ dairy, gluten and wheat range food range with chilled, frozen and grocery foods all in one place making easier for shoppers to shop the full range.

The store also includes a new look petrol station including a takeaway coffee station and a Make Your Own Pizza counter for shoppers to create their favourite pizza using a range of toppings. In addition, the popular customer café has also been refreshed with casual dining tables and soft seating areas added.

The café also has freshly ground coffee machines installed and a kids’ meal station.

Store manager Dave Hardwick said: “It was great to have Derek join us in our store to cut the ribbon now that it looks better than ever. I’d really like to thank customers who have helped us to create this new look store, without them all this wouldn’t have happened. It’s been great.”