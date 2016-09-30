Mental hospital sex attacker sentencing is put back

The case of a Nottinghamshire healthcare assistant who admitted sexual offences against a patient at a mental health unit near Mansfield has been adjourned until October 28.

Robert Roberts (pictured), 59, of, Hathersage Way, Sutton, was due to be sentenced today (September 30), after admitted eight charges at Nottingham Crown Court on September 12.

The allegations relate to incidents reported to have happened at Mansfield’s Millbrook Mental Health Unit, next to King’s Mill Hospital.

Roberts had already been told to expect jail, but the case has now been put back to next month.

Speaking earlier in September, Judge Timothy Spencer QC said, as he ordered a pre-sentence report: “He will be locked up and he will be locked up for some time.

“Mr Roberts, I have described this as a momentous afternoon for you, you have lost your good character now,” the judge told him.

“You have lost it in a very serious fashion, as you know. These are very grave offences.

“I am afraid, subject to anything the sentencing judge says, you are facing a sentence of prison.