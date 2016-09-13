Temperatures are set to hit almost 30C across the county today - marking the start of a record-breaking mini-heatwave.

The Met Office’s Simon Partridge said: “We’ve got air coming up from southern France and northern Spain, where things are fairly warm at this time of the year."

With the mercury expected to reach up to 32C in the south of the country, it could be the warmest September day in the UK for more than 50 years.

Above-average temperatures can be expected across the UK for the rest of the week.

However, conditions will become more unsettled for most parts on Thursday and Friday with rain sweeping east. This unsettled weather will continue into next week.

During the mini-heatwave, residents are advised to take the following precautions:

• Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

• Wear sunscreen

• Wear loose cotton clothing

• Drink lots of cool drinks

• Seek shade

• Wear sunglasses and a hat

• Look out for others especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, babies and young children and those with serious illnesses

• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Top tips for older people include:



• Have a drink between meals

• Always have a drink with your meal

• Have a full glass of water with any medication

• Drink around 1.6 litres or two and half pints a day but drink more if you are sweating a lot

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story MINI-HEATWAVE: It's going to be as hot as Ibiza! Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...