MISSING: Have you seen Mark?

Have you seen missing 48-year-old Mark McNally?

Mark was last seen leaving his current address in the Bulwell area of Nottinghamshire in the afternoon of Monday, November 7.

Officers are concerned for his safety and would urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to please get in touch.

Mark is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build with short shaved greying hair. Mark shuffles his feet when walking and requires a stick.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved black top, leather look black jacket and black jogging bottoms.

If you see Mark or know where he might be please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 800 of 7 November.