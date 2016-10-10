Missing Kimberley man not seen for seven days

Criag Woodhouse has not been seen since October 3.

Criag Woodhouse has not been seen since October 3.

0
Have your say

Police are concerned for the safety of Craig Woodhouse

He was reported missing from the Kimberley area on Monday, October 3.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Craig is described as white, of a proportionate build, around 6ft 4ins tall with short grey spikey hair.”

If you have seen Craig or have any information that might help find him, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 903 of 8 October 2016.

Back to the top of the page