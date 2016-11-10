More than half of readers fear Donald Trump’s impact on UK

The world watched yesterday as Donald Trump was confirmed as the President-elect, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

And while Mr Trump will not officially become the 45th President of the United States until January, taking office on the 20th of that month, talk quickly turned to what his presidency will mean for the States, the UK and the rest of the world.

His win has sparked protests across the US and surprise across the rest of the globe, so we asked you: “Are you worried about what Trump’s presidency could mean for the UK?”

And you came in your hundreds to share your views on the new leader of the world’s most powerful country.

In response to our poll, more than 50 per cent of our readers confirmed they were worried about the effect that Trump could have on the UK as President. But what can we expect to see as he comes into power?

Experts have warned that the UK should not expect any favours from Mr Trump, despite the special relationship between the countries, dating back to the Second World War.

After the power changes at the White House, it is a key part of UK diplomacy to ensure the new president is willing to reaffirm its continuation.

Ministers have insisted that the UK would remain “the closest of partners” with the US, regardless of who was president, and yesterday Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Mr Trump on his victory.

She added: “Britain and the United States have an enduring and special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security and defence.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the years ahead.”