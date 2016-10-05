Motorist with no licence rolled car

A woman who took a car and then crashed and overturned it admitted that she did not have a licence or insurance.

Rebecca Rose Fletcher, 23, of Newmanleys Road, Eastwood, took the Citroen Xsara Picasso and crashed it on the A610 at Giltbrook.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told how the vehicle, which belonged to her brother, had clipped a curb and she lost control.

No other vehicle was involved and she only suffered a cut to her finger. The police later discovered that she had no licence or insurance, which she admitted in court.

Representing herself in court, she had nothing to say when asked if she wanted to explain her actions.

She was given six penalty points, fined £335 and made to pay £115 in costs.