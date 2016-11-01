MP opens door of town chapel

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry officially opened the newly refurbished ‘Chapel on the Hill’ in Kimberley last weekend.

Ms Soubry cut the ribbon before making a speech to congratulate the volunteers responsible for the makeover.

Kimberley town councillor Trevor Rood, who led the project to restore the building, said: “It was great.

“The comments I got when people had seen the place made it all worthwhile.

“Anna Soubry was amazed at how nice it was inside and she congratulated everyone who worked on it which was lovely.”

More than 50 people turned up to the opening event last Saturday, where speeches were also made by Coun Rood and town council chairman Roy Plumb, who did a talk on the history of the building.

Coun Rood invited locals dignitaries and unsung heroes who volunteer for groups such the Scouts.

He is now asking the people of Kimberley to bring along stories or pictures of their local life to be used as a time capsule, to be placed underneath the building.

He said: “When I was working on the restoration I was hoping to find something under the floor from 1883 when it was built but there was nothing and I was a bit disappointed.

“I was hoping someone might have at least scratched their name into the building or something. So I decided then that it would be a good idea if we did a time capsule. People can put pictures or letters about their family in, and it will probably be another 100 years or more before it’s found.”

Five tiles have been left loose for the time capsule to be put in place later this month.

A public open day is being held this Saturday from 10am until 2pm for people to go along and have a look around the chapel.

There will be representatives and displays from florists, cake makers, wedding planners, funeral directors and caterers, and a registrar will also be present.

If anybody has a time capsule they can drop it off on Saturday.