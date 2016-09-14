Music event helps battle austerity

A music event is being hosted in Kimberely to help raise money for the homeless.

Three acts will perform at the Nelson and Railway pub to raise money for the Framework charity.

The event is part of the national initiative ‘We Shall Overcome’, where gigs and events are put on all over the world to try to put an end to austerity.

The Strawberry Jammers, Bully Kerry III and Paul Carbuncle will take to the stage on October 6, starting at 8pm.

The event has been organised by The Kimberley Jam team.

One of the organisers Graham Cooke said: “The team who head up this project contacted me becasue they had heard I organise gigs locally.

“We’ll see how it goes, but if it goes well maybe it could become an annual event.”

We Shall Overcome is a movement of musicians, artists and community organisers who want to do something practical to help those affected by austerity policies.

For one week from October 3 to 9 they are encouraging people to organise gigs and events that will get direct help to those in local communities who have been adversely affected by them.

The initiative aims to battle poverty, bedroom tax, cuts to disabled support, and help food banks, carers in crisis, soup kitchens and sleeping rough.

Mr Cooke said he chose Framework to raise money for as he is a volunteer for the charity himself.

He is involved in the ‘soup run’ initiative in Nottingham, which distributes food to people on the streets.

The Kimberley concert is free to enter but organisers will be collecting in buckets and there will be merchandise for sale.