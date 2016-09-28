Naked man died after drug binge

A Bulwell man who went on a naked rampage after taking drugs, died in hospital of a heart attack, an inquest has heard.

A jury at Nottingham Coroner’s Court heard that 39-year-old Levi Rueben Raymond, of Apollo Drive, appeared at the Queen’s Medical Centre 12 hours before he died, suffering from suspected drug-induced psychosis.

Police were later called to Springhead Court, in Bulwell, on Tuesday, April 5, at 10.36am.

Detective Inspector Dave Lowe said: “Mr Raymond fell off a moving van after grabbing hold. He was throwing bricks and bins at vehicles and trying door handles.

“Officers identified a trail of blood leading to the fourth floor. He had smashed his head through a window. He was in a confused and agitated state. He presented as a danger to himself and others.”

Officers grabbed his arms and he lunged forward and head butted a window. He was handcuffed and restraints were put on his legs.

In the ambulance, paramedic Matt Frear recognised Mr Raymond was suffering a heart attack and tried to resuscitate him with adrenaline. These efforts continued for 30 minutes at the QMC, but he was pronounced dead at 12.30pm. DI Lowe said Mr Raymond had taken cocaine sometime before 10.30am, when he left the flat.

A postmortem showed no signs of disease or injury. HM assistant coroner Stephanie Haskey said: “As a result of acute cocaine toxicity he had a heart attack which shut off oxygen getting into his system and as a result he died.”

Because Mr Raymond died after being in police custody the matter was referred to the IPCC, which ruled no further investigation was required.