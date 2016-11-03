New dad was drunk and disorderly at Mansfield night club

A new dad was celebrating the birth of his first child when he was thrown out of a Mansfield night club and arrested, a court has heard.

Patrick Harmon, 21, of Wordsworth Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

He was ejected from the After Dark club, on Leeming Street, in the early hours of October 16, after confronting a man who had behaved inappropriately to his partner, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Police found him kicking his feet and struggling while door staff pinned him to the ground outside the club.

The court heard he had been given an 18 month suspended sentence for possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply, at Nottingham Crown Court, in August 2015.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “He said he was thrown out and his head was banged against the door. He didn’t know whether it was door staff or other people who were assaulting him. He had no idea what was happening.”

She said Harmon had been working as a labourer until the birth of his daughter six weeks earlier, but now hoped to obtain a job as a chicken catcher.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Nottingham Crown Court will decide whether or not to activate the suspended sentence.