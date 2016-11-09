New housing at dairy site

A former dairy in Langley Mill is getting a new lease of life as work progresses to transform it into housing.

The derelict Midlands co-op site on Cromford Road, which was leased by Dairy Crest, is being turned into 38 affordable homes, owned and managed by Midlands-based housing provider Futures Housing Group.

Work began on the site in September and is scheduled for completion in March 2018.

The £4.4m regeneration project is being part-funded by the Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) and built by Westleigh Developments.

It will comprise six one-bedroom flats, 16 two-bedroom houses and 14 three-bedroom houses.

Alan Boucker, Director of Development at Futures Housing Group, said he was pleased the site is being used to help local people.

“We are delighted to have been able to regenerate this site into much-needed new homes for local residents,” he said.

“For seven years, it was used as a production facility for dairy products which helped the nation grow and provided local jobs.

“Now, we’re hoping to use it to help local people and families in a different way.”

Karl Tupling, Executive Director for the Midlands for the HCA, said: “We are really pleased to be helping bring this important local site back into use and help local people in Langley Mill to have access to a home of their own.”

Gary Turner, Head of Partnerships and Investment at Westleigh, added: “These homes will go some way towards addressing the need for affordable housing in the area.”

Langley Mill councillor Brian Gration said he was pleased the plan would offer affordable homes to locals but said he had mild concerns about flooding.

“There was some flooding that affected people’s gardens at a site further down Cromford Road, but the liklihood of flooding affecting the dairy site has been fully looked into and apparently it’s low risk.”

Dairy Crest vacated the site in 2012 but in its prime it would deliver milk and groceries to around 500 local homes six days a week.

The site has attracted anti-social behaviour at times since it has been empty.

Firefighters put out a blaze in February last year after youths set fire to a pile of rubbish.

The rubbish had been set alight in a one-storey building, which was eight metres by 10 metres.