New Sherwood visitor centre designs are up for planning permission

Plans to update facilities at Nottinghamshire’s world famous Sherwood Forest take a step forward.

A consortium led by the society has submitted plans to Newark and Sherwood District Council for the new visitor centre at the famous attraction.

The news follows a successful bid in August last year to build and manage a new Sherwood Forest Country Park and Nature Reserve for Nottinghamshire County Council.

It is hoped the new reserve will open in 2018 and, if the RSPB’s plan is approved, proposed work would see a modern facility built at Forest Corner in Edwinstowe replacing the current visitor centre.

Ross Frazer, RSPB project manager, said: “We’re happy to reach this important stage in the planning process.

“We hope people will see we’ve listened to and incorporated their feedback, and this planning application brings us one step closer to realising our vision for a brilliant new visitor centre at Sherwood Forest.”

Plans for the new centre were unveiled in March, with residents taking a look at the £5.3 million designs, including a new Sherwood Forest fun park.

Derek Higton, Nottinghamshire County Council corporate director for cultural services, said: “We’re extremely proud of the world-famous Sherwood Forest, and the project will bring a huge boost to the region’s visitor economy and protect and preserve the unique and impressive natural habitats of Sherwood Forest Country Park.”

The new fairground will be located at Naish’s Field, freeing up Forest Corner to be returned to nature.

Full plans for the creation of a new visitor centre are available for public comments at newark-sherwood.gov.uk – search for application 16/01499/FULM.