Ollerton man punched out Good Samaritans who advised him to “chill out”

An Ollerton man who knocked unconscious a Good Samaritan who advised him to “chill out” was described as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character by magistrates.

Shane David Pike, 34, of Walesby Lane, New Ollerton, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard two men, who were out in Mansfield town centre, in the early hours of October 2, became aware that Pike was being aggressive.

David Myles, prosecuting, said: “They said - ‘There’s no need to be like this. Just chill out and have a good time.’”

Pike hit one of the men and briefly knocked him out, and punched the other man on the right side of his face.

He then tried to run off, but other people gave chase and restrained him.

“He told police he had drunk beer and a litre of vodka, but didn’t remember why he did it,” Mr Myles said.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said: “He was shown the CCTV and said he felt sick and couldn’t believe what he had done.”

She said Pike had given up using heroin five years ago and was now a single parent who looked after his 82-year-old grandmother and was employed as a ground worker.

He was last before the court in September 2016, where he received a community order for theft and criminal damage. In 2012 he was given a suspended sentence for common assault. He currently owes the court £2,105.

Magistrate Dennis Banner said: “When you are sober you are a pillar of the community. When you are not sober you are evil.

“You are like Jekyll and Hyde - but we can’t put up with Jekyll and Hyde.”

He was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undertake 15 days of rehabilitation activities. A 12 week curfew, from 8pm to 5am, was also imposed.

Pike was ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victims, a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 court costs.