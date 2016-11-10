Ollerton woman threatened boyfriend with knife in “rap style”

An Ollerton woman threatened her abusive boyfriend with a knife and warned him he was going to die in a “rap-style”, a court has heard.

Kelly Anne Saint, 32, of Walker Close, admitted assault and threatening a person with a blade when she appeared before Mansfield magistrates on November 2.

She followed the man to a shop on Forest Road, in Ollerton, at around 7.30pm, on October 6, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“She was waving a small prep knife for cutting vegetables and shouted ‘You’re going to die you dirty smackhead,’” he told the court.

“She was talking in a sort of rap-style. He really thought she was going to use the knife.”

A witness saw Saint punch the man and she continued to push and grab him. Her victim didn’t retaliate but the witness called police.

“She told police she couldn’t remember what the argument was about,” said Mr Carr.

The court heard she had one conviction for being drunk and disorderly in 2013.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: “There’s a history of alcohol dependency which originated when she was 14 and dabbling in drugs.”

She said Saint had five children, two of whom were in care, two were looked after by her mother, and one who was looked after by the child’s father.

“I would describe the relationship as a toxic one,” said Ms Clarson.

“There has been violence used against her. She reported matters to the police, but no steps have been taken against that.

“This is unfortunately what led her to act in the way she did.

“She went out with the intention of frightening him.”