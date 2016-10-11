Patients warned of delays at King’s Mill Hospital

Patients attending Sherwood Forest Hospitals are being warned of potential delays after technical issues with the patient administration system.

The issues began yesterday (Monday) following essential upgrades to the system over the weekend and affected all trust sites - King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital, Newark Hospital and Ashfield Health Village.

IT experts are working on resolving the difficulties, which may cause delays to outpatients visiting hospitals or clinics.

The trust is asking patients to attend clinics at the time stated on their appointment letters and not to alter their plans.

Medical Director, Dr Andy Haynes, said: “It is important to note that these IT problems are limited to how we manage patient administration, for example, booking appointments or recording their arrival, and are not affecting medical procedures or operations.

“We are doing everything possible to resolve these IT issues urgently and to minimise impact on patients.

“Regrettably some patients have faced some delays in clinic as a result of the problems and we are very sorry about this. Where patients have been inconvenienced we have provided refreshment and parking vouchers.”