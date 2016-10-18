PLEASE SHARE: Police appeal over missing Notts man

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help in finding 38-year-old Paul Mincher.

Paul was last seen leaving a hospital in Bulwell, Nottingham at around 1pm on Monday 17 October 2016.

Officers are concerned for his safety and would urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to please get in touch.

Paul is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build with short greasy hair and green eyes.

Staff have described Paul as wearing denim jeans, a blue shirt, purple jacket and Dr Martens.

If you see Paul or you believe you know where he might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 872 of October 17.