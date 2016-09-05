Police are concered for Jamie’s safety

Police are concerned for the safety of a 33-year-old man missing from Mansfield.

Jamie Krilovs was last seen at his home on Sandy Lane at around 9pm yesterday (Sunday, September 4)

He is described as 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt with a picture on the front and some writing, dark blue jeans and blue and white Nike trainers.

If you have seen Jamie or may know where he is contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 828 of September 4.