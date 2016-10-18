Police issue CCTV appeal over Eastwood shop theft

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with a shop theft in Eastwood.

Do you recognise these two men?

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to them in connection with a theft at Tesco Express on Nottingham Road, Hilltop on Sunday September 11.

If you recognise either of them or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 264 of 11 September 2016.

