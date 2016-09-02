Police issue CCTV appeal over Notts train fight

British Transport Police have issued an appeal for information about a fight which took place on a train travelling between Nottingham and Swinderby.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm on Saturday, 23 July, when a large fight broke out between two groups of men on the service.

The train was stopped at Swinderby and officers attended.

As part of the appeal the police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Ian Wright said, “From the details that were taken by officers from people on the train on the night, and through reviewing CCTV and police body worn video cameras, we have identified nearly all the people involved in the melee.

“However we would like to also trace the man pictured, who we believe may be able to assist our investigation into this incident. If you recognise him, please contact us. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference 222 of 02/09.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.